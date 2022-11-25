Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 16:13

Man (40) pleads guilty to manslaughter of homeless man in Cork City

Christopher O’Sullivan was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of Timothy Hourihane (53) on October 13, 2019 at Mardyke Walk, Cork City.
Man (40) pleads guilty to manslaughter of homeless man in Cork City

Fiona Magennis

A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a homeless man who died from injuries sustained in an assault at a tented village in Cork City three years ago.

Christopher O’Sullivan was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of Timothy Hourihane (53) on October 13th, 2019 at Mardyke Walk, Cork City.

O’Sullivan had originally been charged with murder and was due to stand trial in Cork on January 30th next year.

The 40-year-old, of no fixed abode, replied “guilty” when the charge of unlawful killing was put to him by the registrar at the brief hearing.

Siobhan Lankford SC, for the DPP, told the Central Criminal Court today that the plea to manslaughter was acceptable to the State.

Ms Lankford asked that the matter be put in for sentence on January 30 in Cork to facilitate the family of the deceased who are from the city.

Defence barrister Roisin Lacey SC requested a governor’s report on the accused.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott directed the preparation of the report and made an order for O’Sullivan to be produced on January 30th for sentence.



More in this section

Former British soldier guilty of manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie Former British soldier guilty of manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie
Legislation for gardaí body-worn cameras 'will address civil liberties concerns' Legislation for gardaí body-worn cameras 'will address civil liberties concerns'
Driver arrested in stolen car after court appearance Driver arrested in stolen car after court appearance
central criminal courtcork citycriminal courts of justicechristopher o’sullivantimothy hourihane
Tributes paid to retiring Supreme Court judge Mr Justice John MacMenamin

Tributes paid to retiring Supreme Court judge Mr Justice John MacMenamin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more