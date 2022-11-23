Conor McGregor pub records €1.13m loss in 2021

Gordon Deegan

Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub and restaurant in Crumlin in Dublin 12 last year recorded losses of €1.136 million.

New accounts filed by McGregor’s Jemi Ventures Ltd show the losses last year followed losses of €441,649 in 2020.

The business at the end of last December had accumulated losses of €1.578 million.

Covid hit

The financial performance of the pub was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

A note attached to the accounts states that the premises only opened to the public on July 26th 2021 "when Covid rules allowed indoor dining but at a reduced capacity".

The note states that “the company did not receive any State assistance through grants or aid throughout the financial period”.

The losses last year would arise from investment costs and the expansion of the business where staff numbers increased from three at the start of last year to 46 last December as staff costs increased sharply.

New motors

The investment in the pub included €272,275 put on the value of newly purchased motor vehicles for the company last year.

The MMA fighter acquired the Crumlin pub in 2020 and Jemi Ventures Ltd last November secured planning permission from Dublin City Council for a large extension.

The spend on the pub venture has been financed by a loan of €5.33 million and the net amount borrowed by the firm last year increased by €1.38 million - up from €3.95 million at the end of 2020.

The Black Forge website declares that the Black Forge will lead the way in entertainment in Dublin Twelve including concerts, sporting events and exclusive experiences stating “our owner is keen to keep his people entertained, and that is our commitment”.

The accounts filed by Jemi Ventures Ltd put a book value of €4.32 million on the pub building and tangible assets at the end of last year.

The loss for last year includes a hefty €471,545 non-cash depreciation charge.

Buildings owned by the company had a book value of €2 million while fixtures and fittings were valued at €2 million.

Extension

On the business’s ‘going concern’ status, a note attached to the accounts states that the directors have considered the company’s business prospects and all relevant aspects of the company’s financial position, including its ability to generate positive cash flow and/or obtaining additional funding that may be required.

The grant of permission at the end of last November comprises a part-one part-two storey extension to the back of the pub.

The spend forms just part of McGregor’s outlay on property in the Dublin area in recent times.

Last year, McGregor confirmed plans to build “multiple amenities” on a “mega site” along Dublin’s Grand canal.

McGregor confirmed that the new public space will include housing, a supermarket and will be a “stones throw” from the National Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

This followed a report that the Crumlin native has paid up to €19 million in nearly completing the assembly of the site on the Davitt Rd near the Grand Canal.

Mr McGregor has deep pockets to fund such a venture.

According to the latest figures from Forbes, McGregor is ranked 35th in its 2022 top highest earning athlete rankings earning $43m over a 12-month period.

The planning documentation lodged with the Council stated that the Black Forge Inn on Drimnagh Rd in Crumlin has been used as a pub for around 20 years “and with recent renovations, it continues to be a successful business”.

The documents state that the expanded pub will generate jobs and attract visitors to Crumlin.