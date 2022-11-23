Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 09:23

Junior Cert results to be released after two-month delay

Over 67,000 students have been waiting two months longer than usual to find out their grades
James Cox

Five months after sitting their exams the Junior Cert class of 2022 will finally get their results today.

Over 67,000 students have been waiting two months longer than usual to find out their grades.

They were also the first to sit the full exams since 2019 after they were cancelled during the Covid pandemic.

The delayed results were caused by the late sitting of the Leaving Cert and a shortage of examiners to mark the papers.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said she hopes there won't be similar delays next year.

"Of course we all wish that the timing would have been earlier, but I do accept the State Examinations Commission's view that they had particular challenges this year.

"Notwithstanding that, there will be a full review by the State Examinations Commission looking forward at things for next year and how the best accommodations can be put in place to make sure we're looking at an earlier timeframe at the very least."



