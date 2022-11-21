Garda remains in hospital after 'vicious' assault in Ballyfermot

Fiachra Gallagher

A garda remains in hospital on Monday after an incident in Ballyfermot in the early hours of the morning.

Two gardaí were assaulted "by a number of people" while responding to a public order incident at a pub on Ballyfermot Road at approximately 12.45am, the force said in a statement.

Following the attack, back-up was called and responded swiftly.

Two males, one aged in his 50s and the other in his 30s, were subsequently arrested by gardaí under Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997, and returned to Ballyfermot Garda station.

The two officers — one male and one female — were transferred to St James's Hospital, where one remains "pending further assessment in relation to injuries sustained".

A video, widely shared on social media, showed the two officers being attacked on the street in the Dublin suburb. On Monday, the force asked for people not to share the footage.

Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, told RTÉ Radio's Claire Byrne show that gardaí were "deeply affected and shocked" to learn of the attack.

The general secretary called for mandatory sentencing for anyone who attacks a member of An Garda Síochána, criticising the handing-down of suspended sentences in previous instances of garda assaults.

She called on Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to set in train the process for introducing mandatory sentencing.

"Otherwise there's no deterrent," she said.

Ms Cunningham also renewed calls for a roll-out of garda body cameras in the wake of the assaults.

Ms Cunningham criticised the lack of recruitment to the force, noting that a lack of resources — including man-power — leaves gardaí vulnerable.

Speaking about the incident involving the members of An Garda Síochána, Assistant Commissioner of the Dublin region Angela Willis said that her thoughts were with the two injured gardaí.

"My thoughts this morning are with our two colleagues from Ballyfermot who were viciously assaulted last night whilst going about their normal duties, protecting communities in the Ballyfermot area.

"I absolutely condemn the actions of the individuals involved in this serious incident and wish the members that were injured a full and speedy recovery."

Local councillor Daithí Doolan said the level of violence was deeply worrying, and those involved in the attack do not reflect the people of Ballyfermot.

"A number of gardaí were attacked in Ballyfermot Road last night, it was a vicious attack.

"Totally unacceptable that people have to face this level of violence, simply going about doing their job.

"It shows the level of work that we need to do together, public representatives, community leaders and the gardaí, to work together to keep our streets safe for everybody going about their normal business."

A full investigation has been initiated and gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any video footage to contact Ballyfermot Garda station 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.