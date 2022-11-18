Man arrested in connection with three robberies in Cork city

Kenneth Fox

A man has been arrested in connection with three robberies in Cork city in the past week.

The first incident took place a week ago when a man armed with a knife entered a business on the South Douglas Road and demanded money.

A second incident took place in Ballintemple in Blackrock on Wednesday when a man armed with a knife entered a business premises and demanded a sum of cash.

On Friday gardaí were alerted to a robbery at a business premises on the South Douglas Road shortly after 12.30pm.

A man in his 40s was arrested this afternoon in connection with these robberies and is being questioned at the Bridewell Garda station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.