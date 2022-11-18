Vicky Phelan laid to rest after private funeral

Olivia Kelleher

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has been laid to rest after a private funeral.

On her death notice on rip.ie, her family asked that donations be made to Milford Care Hospice in Castletroy, Co Limerick in lieu of flowers.

The notice confirmed that a private funeral had taken place in accordance with Ms Phelan's wishes.

It said Ms Phelan, of Annacotty in Limerick and formerly of Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, died peacefully in the presence of her loving family, after a long illness "borne with great dignity."

Messages of sympathy can be left for the family at rip.ie. Alternatively, members of the public can send cards or messages to Cross's Funeral Home, Lower Griffin Street, Limerick.

Ms Phelan came to public attention in 2018 after bringing a High Court case over how her cervical smear tests were handled.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014, three years after a smear test she had was wrongly reported as clear.

Her case prompted more than 200 other women to come forward over misreported smear test results and led to a series of reviews of the State’s cervical cancer screening programme, CervicalCheck.

Ms Phelan is survived by her husband, Jim, their children, Amelia and Daragh, her parents, John and Gaby Kelly, and her siblings, Robbie, Lee, Jonnie and Lyndsey.

Her family paid tribute to her following her death earlier this week. They said that her death will leave a void in their lives that "at this point seems impossible to fill."

"She was the heart and soul of our family unit. We cherish the memories of a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, whose ability to deal with the struggles of life has inspired not only ourselves but an entire nation.

"The outpouring of grief and good wishes from far and wide are truly appreciated."