Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 06:55

Met Éireann warns dense fog to cause difficult travel conditions

The forecaster said thick fog may cause difficult driving conditions in some areas.
Met Éireann has issued a nationwide warning for dense fog on Thursday morning.

The forecaster said thick fog may cause difficult driving conditions in some areas.

The status yellow warning is in place until 10am and affects all counties.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for northern counties.

It said thick fog will probably cause some tricky travel conditions or delays on Thursday morning.

Once the fog clears later in the morning, cloud will break from the west to reveal spells of sunshine but also a chance of showers across western areas. Temperatures will be slightly lower than in recent weeks, reaching a maximum of 5 to 11 degrees.



weathermet eireannweather warningmet officeireland weatherfog
