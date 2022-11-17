Met Éireann warns dense fog to cause difficult travel conditions

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide warning for dense fog on Thursday morning.

The forecaster said thick fog may cause difficult driving conditions in some areas.

The status yellow warning is in place until 10am and affects all counties.

Mist & fog will be slow to clear this morning⚠️🌫️



Many areas will stay dry with sunny spells but there will be scattered showers in the southwest & west & outbreaks of rain will develop in east Ulster during the afternoon & evening⛅️🌦️🌧️



Highest temps of 5 to 11 degrees🌡️ pic.twitter.com/onE5YHn4KI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 17, 2022

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for northern counties.

It said thick fog will probably cause some tricky travel conditions or delays on Thursday morning.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Fog across parts of Northern Ireland

Today 0440 – 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMg9c70

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/9cVJrHnlo6 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 17, 2022

Once the fog clears later in the morning, cloud will break from the west to reveal spells of sunshine but also a chance of showers across western areas. Temperatures will be slightly lower than in recent weeks, reaching a maximum of 5 to 11 degrees.