Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 06:19

Pedestrian (70s) dies following road collision in Co Meath

The woman, aged in her 70s, died at the scene in Navan, according to gardai.
Pedestrian (70s) dies following road collision in Co Meath

By Rebecca Black, PA

A woman aged in her 70s has died following a road collision in Co Meath.

The pensioner was a pedestrian who was involved in the incident with a car driver in Navan at around 1.25pm on Wednesday.

She died at the scene, gardaí said. No other injuries were reported.

A garda spokesperson appealed for any witnesses to the incident in the Kilcarn Court area to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Kilcarn Court area between 1pm and 1.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.



More in this section

DUP ‘sounding increasingly unhinged’ over energy support payments, Sinn Féín says DUP ‘sounding increasingly unhinged’ over energy support payments, Sinn Féín says
Woman dragged along road for 30 metres during robbery, court hears Woman dragged along road for 30 metres during robbery, court hears
Disenchanted stars say they ‘fell in love’ with Ireland during filming Disenchanted stars say they ‘fell in love’ with Ireland during filming
gardacrashirishmeathnavan
Clare motorist avoids jail for 26th 'no insurance' conviction

Clare motorist avoids jail for 26th 'no insurance' conviction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more