Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 13:56

Man admits attempting to kill pregnant woman in Dublin city centre

Dean Paget pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Lisa Ward on April 25th, 2021 at Montague Lane, Dublin 2
Man admits attempting to kill pregnant woman in Dublin city centre

Fiona Magennis

A 34-year-old man has admitted to attempting to murder a pregnant woman who was seriously injured during an attack in Dublin city centre last year.

Dean Paget was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court via videolink from Cork on Tuesday morning.

The accused, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Lisa Ward on April 25th, 2021 at Montague Lane, Dublin 2.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said his normal practice would be to have the defendant present in court because of the gravity of the charge.

Addressing the defendant, the judge told Paget he was appearing in the Central Criminal Court via videolink and said the registrar would read the count on the indictment to him. He said the accused would then be asked to make a plea to the charge.

The judge asked Paget if he understood and was happy to proceed, to which the defendant indicated he was.

Paget replied “guilty” when the charge of attempted murder was read to him by the registrar.

Anne Marie Lawlor SC, appearing with John Griffin BL, for the defence, said the sentencing would take about 40 minutes.

She asked the court to leave the sentencing to the trial date, which has now been vacated, on January 30th.

Shane Costello SC, for the State, agreed sentencing would be lengthy and said an estimate of 40 minutes was “ambitious” as there was also CCTV footage to be viewed.

Mr Justice McDermott made an order for urinalysis and the court heard a victim impact statement was also required.

He remanded Paget in custody until January 30th for sentencing.

Ms Ward was present in the body of the court during the short hearing.



More in this section

Irish musicians to join Dublin housing rally against ‘cruel’ Government policy Irish musicians to join Dublin housing rally against ‘cruel’ Government policy
Developer Gerry Gannon sees fivefold increase in profits at building firm Developer Gerry Gannon sees fivefold increase in profits at building firm
New laws aim to protect people from falling prey to gambling addiction New laws aim to protect people from falling prey to gambling addiction
dublingardaicentral criminal courtcourtattempted murder
Court dismisses Waterford couple's challenge verdict of inquest into baby's death

Court dismisses Waterford couple's challenge verdict of inquest into baby's death

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more