Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 13:31

More than 62,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to Ireland - CSO

More than 62,000 Ukrainians have fled to Ireland since the start of the Russian invasion
James Cox

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show that 62,425 PPS numbers have been issued up to the week ending November 6th under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Some 1,100 people travelled here from Ukraine in that week alone.

Almost 7,000 refugees are living in private accommodation and over 3,200 hosts are in receipt of the accommodation recognition payment.

Meanwhile, EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels where the Russian invasion of Ukraine is on the agenda.

Minister Simon Coveney said he expects solidarity and support for Ukraine will be maintained.

"Many people are listening to the horror stories of the consequences of Russian occupation of Kherson as it's now liberated. It's a reminder of the obligation we have in the context of holding Russia to account for their actions, and potential war crimes that have taken place."



