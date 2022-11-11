Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 12:24

Search underway for hairdresser who left woman with 'blowtorch-like' wounds from perm

A search had begun Friday afternoon for Leo Liang, the owner of a hair and beauty salon which, the Circuit Civil Court heard, had left a Dublin woman with “blow-torch–like” wounds to her head and neck
Search underway for hairdresser who left woman with 'blowtorch-like' wounds from perm

Ray Managh

A search had begun Friday afternoon for Leo Liang, the owner of a hair and beauty salon which, the Circuit Civil Court heard, had left a Dublin woman with “blowtorch-like” wounds to her head and neck.

Audrey Currivan, of Bernard Curtis Apartments, Bluebell, Dublin 12, was awarded €30,000 and costs against him by Judge Terence O’Sullivan for personal injuries for chemical burns arising from a hair perm that went badly wrong.

Ms Currivan told her barrister Conor Kearney that one of Liang’s hairdressers had applied a chemical to her hair which started to burn her. The pain was unbearable and after five minutes the solution had been rinsed out.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Blake Horrigan Solicitors, told Judge O’Sullivan that Liang had since closed down his Halo Hair and Beauty Salon at Emmett Road, Inchicore, Dublin, and had not responded in any way to Ms Currivan’s court proceedings.

No show

He said that in the absence of a legal appearance document in the case judgment had been obtained against Liang personally and his company with directions that a judge assess damages in the case.

Ms Currivan said she had gone to Liang’s salon to get a perm and a lotion was applied into her hair. The treatment had resulted in severe burns to her scalp and particularly to the back of her neck.

“It’s as if a blow torch is being applied to the back of my neck,” Currivan told Dr Darragh Shields of the emergency department at St James’s Hospital, Dublin, where she had been treated on several occasions.

She told doctors who treated her: “I returned to the hairdressers to get a refund of the €80 I had paid but they refused to refund me anything.”

Ms Currivan said she had received the perm treatment on March 1st 2019 and after blisters rose on the back of her neck, ears and forehead hairline she had gone to her GP who referred her to St James’s Hospital.

She told Judge O’Sullivan the main burns were to the back of her neck, ears and forehead. They were very painful and described the pain like a blowtorch. Afterwards her scalp was extremely painful and itchy and her hair fell out in lumps.

“This was the first time I had a hair perm with this hairdresser and no sensitivity test patch was applied. I still have problems with my hair and now use a medicated shampoo prescribed by my doctor with regular conditioner,” Ms Currivan said.

“The back of my neck was very painful particularly under a hot shower,” she added. Judge O’Sullivan awarded her €30,000 damages together with measured costs of €7,500.

Chris Horrigan, who dealt with the case for his company in court, said afterwards that a search would now begin to contact Mr Liang and seek payment of the award and costs for Ms Currivan.



More in this section

Kilkenny hotel ordered to pay €5,000 to blind woman after refusing to accept guide dog booking Kilkenny hotel ordered to pay €5,000 to blind woman after refusing to accept guide dog booking
Rishi Sunak ‘confident’ of negotiated solution to NI Protocol talks Rishi Sunak ‘confident’ of negotiated solution to NI Protocol talks
Andy Farrell reveals high injury count after Ireland make wholesale changes Andy Farrell reveals high injury count after Ireland make wholesale changes
dublinburncircuit civil courtdamageshairdresserpermleo liang
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more