Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 10:47

First Ulster Bank accounts frozen as more customers switch to new providers

Some 38% of KBC and Ulster Bank accounts have closed since the start of the year.
First Ulster Bank accounts frozen as more customers switch to new providers

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

There was an uptick in account closures at Ulster Bank and KBC Bank in October, the Central Bank of Ireland said, as the first Ulster Bank accounts are to be frozen from Friday.

Ulster Bank and KBC Bank announced in 2021 that they plan to leave the Irish market, affecting hundreds of thousands of people and businesses in Ireland.

Customers are being given six months’ notice that their accounts will be closed, with Ulster Bank indicating earlier this year that it was sending 20,000 letters a week out to customers to notify them of the looming closures.

It said customers would also be notified through texts, the mobile app, follow-up letters, emails, and calls.

KBC Bank Ireland
KBC Bank is leaving the Irish market. Photo: PA

But there has been concern at the pace at which accounts are being closed and switched to new providers, with the Central Bank governor previously warning that it could take action to delay the withdrawal of the two banks if the process does not speed up.

In an update given by the Central Bank on Friday, customers in Ulster Bank and KBC Bank closed a total of 84,494 current and deposit accounts in October, a 15 per cent increase in closures in September.

This brings the total number of closures in the past 10 months to 464,998, of which 215,503 were deemed to be active current accounts.

The Central Bank said that at the end of October, there were 768,4083 accounts open in Ulster Bank and KBC Bank – a reduction of 10 per cent compared to September, and down 38 per cent since the beginning of the year.

“Of the 447,733 current accounts that remain open, 341,184 were deemed by the banks to be active accounts, while 247,116 were deemed by the banks as the customer’s ‘primary’ account.”

A total of 82,213 new accounts were opened in October with the three remaining banks in Ireland – AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB.

The Central Bank said this was 14 per cent lower than the accounts opened in September, but the 10-month total of 800,325 new accounts was “approximately double the number of openings in an average 10-month period in the previous three years”.



More in this section

What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
Rishi Sunak ‘confident’ of negotiated solution to NI Protocol talks Rishi Sunak ‘confident’ of negotiated solution to NI Protocol talks
Andy Farrell reveals high injury count after Ireland make wholesale changes Andy Farrell reveals high injury count after Ireland make wholesale changes
ulster bankbank of irelandcentral bank of irelandaibpermanent tsbkbc bankbanking
Kilkenny hotel ordered to pay €5,000 to blind woman after refusing to accept guide dog booking

Kilkenny hotel ordered to pay €5,000 to blind woman after refusing to accept guide dog booking

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more