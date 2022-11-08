Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 12:28

Act of remembrance marks 35th anniversary of Enniskillen bombing

Twelve people were killed in the blast during a Remembrance Service in the Co Fermanagh town in 1987.
Act of remembrance marks 35th anniversary of Enniskillen bombing

By Rebecca Black, PA

An act of remembrance has taken place in Co Fermanagh to mark the 35th anniversary of the Enniskillen bombing.

The town was devastated on November 8th, 1987 when a Provisional IRA bomb attack turned the annual Remembrance Sunday event into an atrocity.

Eleven people were killed and more than 60 were injured in the blast.

ULSTER Anniversary 1
The scene following the Enniskillen bomb blast, in Co Fermanagh, which claimed the lives of 11 people. Photo: PA

A twelfth victim, Ronnie Hill, died from his injuries after 13 years in a coma.

Relatives of those killed and members of the public gathered at 10.43am, the exact time of the explosion on November 8, 1987, to remember their loved ones.

The event took place at a newly installed memorial in the town.

Chair of Enniskillen Memorial Remembrance Group Stella Robinson, whose parents Wesley and Bertha Armstrong were killed in the bomb blast, said it is very important that what happened is remembered.

“My father loved his church, his church came first, my mother was very family oriented, she was a great mum, like our best friend, we miss them, we really do,” she said.

“It’s important for future generations that they see what happened, and learn about what happened, that it won’t happen again.

“It’s a pain we carry with us all the time, and it never goes away.”

No-one was ever convicted for the bomb attack.

Relatives of those killed have made a fresh appeal for anyone with information that could help the police investigation to come forward.

A remembrance service is set to take place later at Enniskillen Presbyterian Church.



More in this section

Elderly mother and brother of murder victim say death threat will not silence them Elderly mother and brother of murder victim say death threat will not silence them
Lack of executive compounding Stormont’s budgetary problems – watchdog Lack of executive compounding Stormont’s budgetary problems – watchdog
Doctor tried to conceal circumstances of nine-year-old’s death, tribunal rules Doctor tried to conceal circumstances of nine-year-old’s death, tribunal rules
fermanaghthe troublesenniskillenremembrance sundayenniskillen memorial remembrance groupstella robinsonenniskillen bombing
Well-known pub owner loses seven-year legal battle with Revenue

Well-known pub owner loses seven-year legal battle with Revenue

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more