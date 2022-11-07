Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 19:27

Foreign Affairs Committee to hear from members of Ukrainian Parliament

The Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence will meet on Tuesday, November 8th, for engagement with members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament)
James Cox

The Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence will meet on Tuesday, November 8th, for engagement with members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) for an update on the situation in Ukraine.

The meeting will take place in Committee Room 2 of Leinster House between 3.15pm and 6.15pm, and Irish politicians will hear about the situation on the ground in Ukraine as the war continues following Russia's February 24th invasion.

Members of the Ukrainian Parliament will appear remotely.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Charlie Flanagan said: “We welcome the opportunity to hear from members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as we approach the ninth month of the war in Ukraine.

“In recent days, Russia has struck at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure leaving several million Ukrainians without power and leaving them in hardship.”

Mr Flanagan added: “Ireland has welcomed more than 55,000 Ukrainian since the start of the war in February. Demand on our refugee accommodation facilities mean the State is under pressure to find accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, however, the delivery of modular homes next year should go some way to alleviating the pressures.

“We look forward to discussing the current situation in Ukraine, the attacks on infrastructure and the response of both the European Union and Ireland to the war.”

