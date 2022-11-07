Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 15:53

Former British Army officer jailed over possession of €250,000 worth of cocaine

Cathleen Noctor SC, defending, told the court her client would spend between €1,000 and €1,500 a week on cocaine
Former British Army officer jailed over possession of €250,000 worth of cocaine

Eoin Ryan and Declan Brennan

A former British Army officer found in possession of nearly €250,000 worth of cocaine has been jailed for five and a half years.

Darragh Dodrill (27) of Yewlands Terrace, Terenure Rd North, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of drugs for sale or supply at Kilwarden Court, Boot Road, Clondalkin on February 25th, 2021.

Garda Liam Dever told the court that as part of a surveillance operation gardaí observed Dodrill parked alongside a van in a car park at Kilwarden Court.

Dodrill told gardaí about the cocaine when confronted and was seen to be unwell during their search. During a search of the van, gardaí found cocaine with an estimated street value of €242,000.

The court heard Dodrill was €8,000 in debt and began drug dealing to pay this off, but this increased to €50,000 by the time he was arrested in 2021. The accused was paid in cocaine for supplying drugs, most of which he said were used by himself, the court heard.

Cathleen Noctor SC, defending, told the court her client would spend between €1,000 and €1,500 a week on cocaine. The court heard he also suffers from a gambling addiction which further increased his debt.

Gambling addiction

Judge Melanie Greally noted that Dodrill had developed drug and gambling addictions at a young age and he amassed very significant debts. She said that he became involved in this offending because of this debt and fear of potential reprisals for his family.

The accused told Gardai he was living in “a head above water situation” due to the large debt he owed and barely had enough money to get by. He admitted during a garda interview to selling small quantities of cocaine and transporting larger amounts to other dealers.

Ms Noctor told the court the accused was formerly in the British army and said in an interview he quit a good job due to drug demands and the debt he owed.

She told the court that Dodrill acted as an amateur compared to other dealers and that he admitted to being up there with “the dumbest drug dealers” during a garda interview.

Judge Melanie Greally noted this was not the most sophisticated role but was done over a long duration, and a significant amount of cocaine was found in his possession.

She noted that he has strong family support and has taken positive steps to deal with his addictions. She noted that he acted with an element of fear which held him in “the trap” he had created for himself.

She suspended the final two years of a seven-and-a-half year prison term on condition that Dodrill engage with addiction services.

More in this section

Lifetime pet ban for woman who starved her cat to death Lifetime pet ban for woman who starved her cat to death
€2m award to couple exposed to chemicals after spray foam installation upheld by court €2m award to couple exposed to chemicals after spray foam installation upheld by court
Taxi driver said 'thank God' when gardaí arrived at house, Regency Hotel murder trial hears Taxi driver said 'thank God' when gardaí arrived at house, Regency Hotel murder trial hears
dublincocainedebtbritish armyjailgambling addictiondarragh dodrill
Garda murder accused was not psychotic at time of shooting, trial hears

Garda murder accused was not psychotic at time of shooting, trial hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more