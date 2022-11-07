Live Register figures down in October to 182,600

Kenneth Fox

The seasonally adjusted Live Register total for October 2022 was 182,600 people, down 800 or 0.4 per cent from September 2022, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Unadjusted Live Register total stood at 179,555 people for October 2022.

Of the 179,555 people on the Live Register in October 2022, 53.3 per cent were male and 72.4 per cent were Irish.

The 35-44 age group made up the largest number of those on the Live Register in October 2022 at 42,227 people or 23.5 per cent.

The counties that saw the greatest increase in the 12 months to October 2022 were Kerry 32.7 per cent and Clare 27.4 per cent.

Speaking about the latest figures, Morgan O’Donnell, statistician in the Labour Market Analysis Section, said:

"There was a decrease of 4,600 people on the seasonally adjusted Live Register for October 2022 when compared with October 2019.

"There were 17,571 people benefitting from the EU's Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for October 2022, an increase of 4,066 from September 2022.”

The number of Jobseeker's allowance claims increased by 7.5 per cent (8,525) in October 2022 compared with 12 months earlier.

He said with the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) scheme ending n March 2022, final payments issued were in respect of the week ending Friday, March 25th.

All PUP recipients at that stage either transferred to a Jobseeker’s scheme or had their PUP claim closed, either because they did not apply for a jobseeker’s payment, or they did not have an entitlement e.g. they were in receipt of another scheme payment or were pending a decision on their jobseeker claim.

Taking the duration time on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) into account sees the proportion of short-term recipients drop to 60.6 per cent and the proportion of long-term recipients increase to 39.4 per cent.