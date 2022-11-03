Trade union calls for access to An Bord Pleanála internal review

Kenneth Fox

The trade union representing inspectors at An Bord Pleanála has written to the planning authority demanding the publication of an internal review into alleged malpractice.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Fórsa assistant secretary general Ian McDonald wrote to the chairman of An Bord Pleanála, Dave Walsh, to say that working conditions have become “intolerable” for their members as a result of the ongoing controversy around alleged conflicts of interest at the board.

Fórsa, he said, would not accept “any attempts to whitewash any wrongdoing”, and that a number of its members “no longer had confidence” in some of the people in management positions.

“Our members consider it entirely inappropriate that the organisation has chosen not to provide them with access to the internal review into the organisation and the specific report into allegations against the director of planning [Rachel Kenny],” wrote Mr McDonald.

“The former has been leaked to the media. The second has been released to the media in what we believe is a self-serving manner.

"In this context, it is wholly unacceptable not to make these fully available to staff members and the union. The working conditions within An Bord Pleanála have become intolerable in these circumstances," he said.

Mr McDonald also said the union’s members “no longer have confidence in specific members of management who may be acting to protect their own positions or the position of certain individuals at the expense of the organisation.”

The internal review highlighted malpractice and misgovernance issues at An Bord Pleanála.

Mr Walsh has stated that publication would be premature because of “the risk of prejudicing any possible follow-on actions or investigations arising” from the review.

However, Mr McDonald, in his letter, pointed out that the inspectors have faced “unwarranted and unjustified” scrutiny.