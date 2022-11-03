Housing charity receiving one call every 20 minutes from renters facing eviction

A national housing charity is answering one call every twenty minutes from private renters facing eviction.

Threshold's latest report shows its advisors are handling an average of 472 queries a month from people being told they have to leave their rented properties.

60 per cent of notices issued to renters were because the landlord intended to sell the property.

The rate at which people are receive notices of termination this year is not something the charity has come across before, according to Ann-Marie O'Reilly, national advocacy manager at Threshold.

"The rate that we're seeing this year, it's beyond anything that we've come across before.

"When it comes to the landlord selling, at least half of those notices are actually valid, whereas previously we would have seen the majority were invalid, which meant the tenant didn't have to leave," she said.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent reported on Thursday that the Government have failed to reach a number of its targets under its Housing for All plan, including a promised clamp down on Airbnbs and other short-term lets.

A new register for short-term lets won't be established until next year, and a programme of compulsory purchase orders (CPO), planned to put vacant properties to use, won't be implemented until next April.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland on Thursday, the Social Democrat’s spokesperson on Housing Cian O’Callaghan called for more Government action on vacant properties and apprenticeships to address the housing shortage.

Mr O’Callaghan said that the Government had been “sparse” in details in its report on Housing For All with few details about the delivery of social housing.