Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 19:35

Man found dead in unexplained circumstances ‘suffered a head injury’

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information to contact the authorities.
Man found dead in unexplained circumstances ‘suffered a head injury’

By Gráinne Ní Aodha and Cate McCurry, PA

A man found dead in unexplained circumstances in Co Monaghan this week suffered a head injury, Gardaí have said.

His body was found by a member of the public in premises in Kingscourt Road, Lossets, at about 8am on Tuesday.

Gardaí had said the results of post-mortem tests would guide the investigation.

By Wednesday evening, the post-mortem had been done by state pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers, though the results were not released for operational reasons.

Gardaí said the man suffered a head injury, but the circumstances are still unknown.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Minister for Social Protection and Monaghan TD Heather Humphreys said she was sorry to hear a man has lost his life.

“First, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and I would encourage anybody who knows anything about this incident to report it to the Gardai.”

An Garda Siochana are continuing to appeal to those with information about the incident to contact them at Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Ketamine worth €250,000 found hidden in barbecue set in Dublin Ketamine worth €250,000 found hidden in barbecue set in Dublin
'Better supports' may have avoided killing of mother by son in row over iPhone 'Better supports' may have avoided killing of mother by son in row over iPhone
Kerry priest says Varadkar will ‘go to hell’ if he does not ‘repent’ for being gay Kerry priest says Varadkar will ‘go to hell’ if he does not ‘repent’ for being gay
gardadeathirishmonaghanco monaghan
Northern Ireland election date will be confirmed ‘soon’, says NIO minister

Northern Ireland election date will be confirmed ‘soon’, says NIO minister

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more