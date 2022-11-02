Dublin City Council votes in favour of build-to-rent restrictions

James Cox

Dublin city councillors have voted to restrict build-to-rent schemes, defying an order from the planning regulator.

Public representatives agreed to limit the number of rental-only units to a maximum of 40 per cent of any new development as part of the council's draft development plan.

It comes after the Office of the Planning Regulator warned Dublin City Council that the plans went against national policy.

Independent councillor Nial Ring said it will help limit the number of the controversial build-to-rent schemes.

"We don't want any substandard... they call it flexible standards, it's substandard, it's inferior. It's going back to tenement buildings almost.

"I really object to build-to-rent."