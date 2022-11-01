Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 12:46

Man pleads guilty to stealing over €20,000 from two Dublin business improvement districts

Sven Spollen Behrens (54) was listed for trial on Tuesday but his defence counsel indicated he wished to enter guilty pleas instead
Isabel Hayes

A former lobbyist has pleaded guilty to stealing over €20,000 from two Dublin business improvement districts.

Sven Spollen Behrens (54) was listed for trial on Tuesday at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, but his defence counsel indicated he wished to enter guilty pleas instead.

Spollen Behrens, of Killiney Hill Road, Killiney, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing €10,250 from Dún Laoghaire Business Improvement District on June 16th, 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of stealing €10,250 from Sandyford Business Improvement District on a date unknown in August 2017.

The court heard the remainder of the counts against Spollen Behrens were to be struck out and the sentencing would be dealt with on a full-facts basis.

Judge Patricia Ryan adjourned the matter for sentence on January 16th, 2023 when the evidence in the case will be heard.

