Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 20:54

Sinn Féin TD calls Eoin Ó Broin's comments on government economist 'totally wrong'

A Sinn Féin TD has said comments from the party's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin, suggesting the Government's chief economist should be fired, were "totally wrong"
Sinn Féin TD calls Eoin Ó Broin's comments on government economist 'totally wrong'

A Sinn Féin TD has said comments from the party's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin, suggesting the Government's chief economist should be fired, were "totally wrong".

Mr Ó Broin has since rowed back on the comments, however, said he does not believe that John McCarthy should be advising the Coalition on housing policy.

The comments were criticised by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Speaking on RTÉ's The Week in Politics, Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion said: "“That is not the Sinn Féin position. He has acknowledged that those comments are completely inappropriate, and they are completely inappropriate."

She said she was “setting out what the Sinn Féin position is, and it’s not that. There’s a very clear difference between those who work in the Civil Service and those who are Ministers ... Those comments were totally wrong, off the cuff or not. There’s a total difference between people who are civil servants, doing their jobs".

Mr Ó Broin made the comments at the Night & Day festival in Roscommon, suggesting Mr McCarthy "should be sacked".

“You have a guy who knows nothing about housing, nothing at all. He is a very, very orthodox, I would almost argue evangelical, economist, in terms of seeing things. He was the kind of economist who advised governments to do the sort of things they did before the crash and he is still in the position he is in.”

 

More in this section

HSE to end drop-in counselling service set up following Creeslough tragedy HSE to end drop-in counselling service set up following Creeslough tragedy
Cork Jazz Festival kicks off with 40,000 expected to attend Cork Jazz Festival kicks off with 40,000 expected to attend
Tenants gather at Dublin City Council to protest Tathony House evictions Tenants gather at Dublin City Council to protest Tathony House evictions
housinggovernmentrtesinn féineoin ó broinkathleen funchionthe week in politicsjohn mccarthy
Man injured in a shooting incident in Dundalk

Man injured in a shooting incident in Dundalk

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more