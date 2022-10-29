Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 12:01

Justice Minister urged to increase Garda numbers to tackle rural crime

The Irish Farmers Association said gangs with dogs are threatening livestock across the country.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has been urged to increase Garda numbers to tackle rural crime.

Farmers have raised a “recurring problem” of gangs of men with dogs going on to farms and threatening livestock.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) said that in a recent incident in Tipperary a farmer encountered men with dogs “lamping” on his land, and was badly beaten when he engaged with them.

The farmer was left with injuries including facial lacerations and fractured ribs.

Helen McEntee
Helen McEntee (Brian Lawless/PA)

More than 250 farmers attended a meeting last week in Adare, Co Limerick, to tackle the issue, and hundreds have attended community meetings around the country, with many expressing fears for their safety.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said he is seeking a meeting with Ms McEntee.

He is to ask the minister to change laws in relation to trespass tied into owners and occupiers’ liability insurance.

“The meetings hear calls for additional Garda patrols and the need for more visibility of gardai,” he said.

“Despite assurances that recruitment is ongoing, the failure to get enough replacements for those retiring is leading to gaps in resources.”

