What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

This morning's papers carry stories on new rules for refugees and the impact of a changing nighttime economy.

The Irish Times leads with a "hardening" of conditions for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland, and a new poll from the paper/Ipsos says that a clear majority of voters say that people who sing songs which contain pro-IRA chants do not “mean to glorify the IRA”.

The Irish Independent on Saturday leads with reaction on the changing night economy law, which will see pubs and nightclubs stay open later from next year on. The Department of Health has been warned by experts about the possible implications of the new laws, the paper reports.

The Irish Examiner leads with news that Ukrainian refugees will have to pay for their meals out of social welfare payments under proposed changes to the current arrangement.

The Echo carries news of a new "surgical hub" for Cork — there's hope such a facility would alleviate hospital waiting lists.

In the UK, the papers on Saturday focus on health and environmental concerns, as well as Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and Tyson Fury’s inspiration.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star cover an angry patient confronting the Prime Minister and accused him of not paying nurses enough.

Saturday's front page: You're not the Tory Messiah, you're a very naughty boy

The Times says Downing Street has admitted it advised King Charles III not to attend the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, arguing it is not the “right occasion” for him to make the trip.

THE TIMES: ⁦@RishiSunak⁩ will deny King his trip to Cop talks

Cop26 president Alok Sharma has seemingly backed calls for the Government to go further on a windfall tax on oil and gas giants, reports The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Saturday 29 October 2022: Sharma's call to tax 'excessive' oil profits

Rishi Sunak has been urged to sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman and purge the Tories of Boris Johnson’s supporter, according to i weekend.

I WEEKEND: ⁦@RishiSunak⁩ allies call for purge of Tory right as truce ends

The Daily Express has been told a deal aimed at ending the Channel migrant crisis is close to being signed with France.

The Daily Mail reports the head of the Royal Navy has ordered an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the submarine service.

Mr Musk has completed his high-profile 44 billion dollar (£38 billion) takeover of Twitter in the same week technology valuations lost hundreds of billions, says FT Weekend.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 29 October

The Daily Telegraph continues its reporting of fears of universities’ bias against pupils from fee-paying schools.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Fears of university bias against fee-paying schools'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/ozZSoUYDkX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 28, 2022

And heavyweight boxer Mr Fury tells The Sun the near-death of his baby daughter sparked his 11th-round victory over Deontay Wilder last year.