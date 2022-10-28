Judge commends 'exceptionally good' care of Ukrainian refugee with intellectual disability

High Court reporters

The president of the High Court has hailed the "remarkable" turnaround in the situation of a Ukrainian refugee who is now receiving excellent care in a residential unit for people with disabilities.

Mr Justice David Barniville said it was "hard to overstate" the dire circumstances faced by the vulnerable young woman when she arrived in Ireland without any family members several months ago.

He commended the staff at a charitable organisation and a disability services provider who have done an "exceptionally good job" assisting her.

The woman, who has an intellectual disability, as well as other medical conditions and trauma, has settled well in her Irish placement, he said.

"It is heart-warming to see how well she has done and how well everybody has done by her," he continued. This was a "good news story" in the wards of court list, whose cases rarely give rise to positive news, he added.

The young woman first came before the High Court as the subject of an intended wardship application initiated by the Child and Family Agency. These proceedings are ongoing.

The court’s intervention enabled her placement at the specialist residential service.

The agency’s counsel, April Duff, updated the court on Friday to say the young woman has settled into her placement well and has a particularly positive relationship with the centre's manager.

She said an issue arose in relation to her application for disability allowance and opening a bank account, but it has been agreed the unit will apply for those.

The agency plans to bring a court motion in the near future, seeking orders directing how her finances can be managed and for the woman’s access to the account to be restricted, on account of her cognitive functioning.

Mr Justice Barniville said the evidence showed the woman is currently very suitably placed.

He made orders allowing for her continued placement at the residential centre.