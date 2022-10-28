Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett dies

Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett has died.

The 34-year-old was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017 following the alleged misinterpretation of smear slides.

A statement on behalf of her family described her as a "very special person".

"It is with great sadness that the family of Lynsey Bennett wish to announce that Lynsey passed away peacefully last night.

"Lynsey was a very special person.

"Lynsey’s beautiful girls, father, sisters, family and friends are heartbroken at the passing of Lynsey at the young age of 34 years and would appeal for privacy at the moment.

"Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly," the statement concluded.

In 2021, she settled a case she took against the HSE and various other parties.

Speaking outside the Four Courts at the time, she said: "I can now focus on my own fight to stay alive for as long as I can".

"Unfortunately, I probably will not be here much longer. It is just I will be able to have some peace knowing it is sorted," she said.