Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 14:27

Motor dealer agrees to refund customers for sale of previously crashed cars

CCPC took enforcement action against John McLoughlin, trading at Mac Autos, Raheny, Dublin 5
Tom Tuite

A Dublin motor dealer has dropped his legal challenge to an order compelling him to refund two customers over the sale of previously crashed cars.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) took enforcement action against John McLoughlin, trading at Mac Autos, Raheny, Dublin 5, following complaints from consumers who bought from him in 2018 and 2020.

In August, the consumer watchdog announced that it had issued compliance notices against him.

One buyer reported they had purchased a Citroën C1 for €3,300 in 2018 but claimed not to have been informed it had previously been damaged and was classified as a category C write-off in the United Kingdom.

The car had been allegedly advertised on Donedeal as "in mint/showroom condition inside and out".

A second complainant reported to the CPCC that they had purchased a €4,000 Ford Focus from Mac Autos in 2020.

Before purchasing, that buyer allegedly asked if the car had previously been in a crash but was told it had not.

The CPCC issued compliance notices under section 75 of the Consumer Protection Act 2007 and served them on the car dealer in July.

Mr McLoughlin was required to refund the consumers in question.

The compliance notices also compelled him to complete history checks on all cars sold in future and to inform a consumer if a vehicle had been crashed or damaged.

The businessman lodged an appeal at Dublin District Court against the enforcement action last month.

It was due to be heard yesterday/today (Wed), but when the matter was called, his barrister told Judge Halpin there was an application to withdraw the appeal, adding that Mr McLoughlin "will fully comply".

The CCPC sought an order for him to pay costs for the case, but McLoughlin asked for leniency on that issue.

Judge Halpin adjourned ruling on that aspect of the case until a date in November.

