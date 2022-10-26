Fines for road safety offences to double from midnight

Muireann Duffy

Fines for road safety offences are set to double from Thursday, with speeding, mobile phone use and failure to display learner and novice plates among those due to increase.

Speaking at the Road Safety Authority's annual conference in Croke Park on Wednesday, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton confirmed the fines associated with 16 road safety offences will double from midnight.

The changes mean speeding will incur a €160 fine and using a mobile phone while driving will result in a €120 penalty.

The fine for not wearing a seatbelt will also jump to €120, as will failing to ensure that a child in the vehicle is properly restrained.

Fines relating to new drivers are also included in the measures, with learners who drive unaccompanied by a qualified person liable for a €160 fine, while driving without L or N plates will carry a €120 penalty.

Ms Naughton also confirmed three new Fixed Charge Notices will take effect in the new year. The new fines are for misuse of a disabled parking permit (€200), illegally parking in an electric charging bay (€80), and breach a HGV ban to enter a specified public road without a valid permit (€200).

"As of today there have been 122 people killed on the road, an increase of 11 on this day last year," the junior minister said.

"Increasing fines for road offences will act as a stronger deterrent to those who choose to break our lifesaving rules of the road."