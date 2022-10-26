Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 11:42

Fines for road safety offences to double from midnight

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton, speaking at the Road Safety Authority's annual conference, announced fines for 16 road offences will double from October 27th
Fines for road safety offences to double from midnight

Muireann Duffy

Fines for road safety offences are set to double from Thursday, with speeding, mobile phone use and failure to display learner and novice plates among those due to increase.

Speaking at the Road Safety Authority's annual conference in Croke Park on Wednesday, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton confirmed the fines associated with 16 road safety offences will double from midnight.

The changes mean speeding will incur a €160 fine and using a mobile phone while driving will result in a €120 penalty.

The fine for not wearing a seatbelt will also jump to €120, as will failing to ensure that a child in the vehicle is properly restrained.

Fines relating to new drivers are also included in the measures, with learners who drive unaccompanied by a qualified person liable for a €160 fine, while driving without L or N plates will carry a €120 penalty.

Ms Naughton also confirmed three new Fixed Charge Notices will take effect in the new year. The new fines are for misuse of a disabled parking permit (€200), illegally parking in an electric charging bay (€80), and breach a HGV ban to enter a specified public road without a valid permit (€200).

"As of today there have been 122 people killed on the road, an increase of 11 on this day last year," the junior minister said.

"Increasing fines for road offences will act as a stronger deterrent to those who choose to break our lifesaving rules of the road."

More in this section

Rishi Sunak urged to rethink Northern Ireland Protocol Bill at Westminster Rishi Sunak urged to rethink Northern Ireland Protocol Bill at Westminster
Disused military facilities should be used to house refugees, says TD Disused military facilities should be used to house refugees, says TD
AGSI raises concern over lack of consultation regarding changes to licensing laws AGSI raises concern over lack of consultation regarding changes to licensing laws
road safety authorityrsahildegarde naughtondepartment of transportroad safetyfineroad offencesroad safety offences
Assembly set for recall debate hours before election deadline

Assembly set for recall debate hours before election deadline

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more