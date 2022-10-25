Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 14:49

O'Rahilly house demolition prosecution to be 'resolved', court hears

The former home of 1916 Easter Rising leader Michael Joseph O'Rahilly was bulldozed in September 2020
O'Rahilly house demolition prosecution to be 'resolved', court hears

Tom Tuite

Dublin City Council's prosecution of developers for "unauthorised demolition" of the former home of 1916 Easter Rising leader Michael Joseph O'Rahilly is to be "resolved", a court has heard.

The council initiated prosecution in Dublin District Court over the levelling of 40 Herbert Park, once home to "The O'Rahilly", the only leader killed in the fighting.

Builders bulldozed the house in September 2020 to use the site for a 12-storey apartment and hotel development.

Derryroe Ltd, operated by the McSharry and Kennedy families, who have the Herbert Park Hotel, was granted permission by An Bord Pleanala for the demolition and redevelopment scheme.

However, the prosecution at Dublin District Court is for the "unauthorised demolition" of the O'Rahilly House.

It was listed again on Tuesday after delays due to related planning issues before the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

DCC solicitor Michael Quinlan told Judge Anthony Halpin that it had been agreed to adjourn the case until November 22nd and "it will be resolved on that date". He added that "a course of action is being taken" would not take long.

Residents opposed to the development claim the site was significant in Irish history.

The house, built after the 1907 Exhibition, featured in forming the Irish Volunteers and planning the 1916 Easter Rising.

More in this section

Good Friday Agreement bodies should be used to increase Irish/UK contacts Good Friday Agreement bodies should be used to increase Irish/UK contacts
Ireland cannot guarantee homes for Ukrainian refugees, says Varadkar Ireland cannot guarantee homes for Ukrainian refugees, says Varadkar
Gardaí investigating after woman's body discovered near railway track in Dublin Gardaí investigating after woman's body discovered near railway track in Dublin
dublindublin city councilo'rahilly houseeaster rising
Plans agreed to accelerate work to provide further accommodation for refugees

Plans agreed to accelerate work to provide further accommodation for refugees

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more