O'Rahilly house demolition prosecution to be 'resolved', court hears

Tom Tuite

Dublin City Council's prosecution of developers for "unauthorised demolition" of the former home of 1916 Easter Rising leader Michael Joseph O'Rahilly is to be "resolved", a court has heard.

The council initiated prosecution in Dublin District Court over the levelling of 40 Herbert Park, once home to "The O'Rahilly", the only leader killed in the fighting.

Builders bulldozed the house in September 2020 to use the site for a 12-storey apartment and hotel development.

Derryroe Ltd, operated by the McSharry and Kennedy families, who have the Herbert Park Hotel, was granted permission by An Bord Pleanala for the demolition and redevelopment scheme.

However, the prosecution at Dublin District Court is for the "unauthorised demolition" of the O'Rahilly House.

It was listed again on Tuesday after delays due to related planning issues before the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

DCC solicitor Michael Quinlan told Judge Anthony Halpin that it had been agreed to adjourn the case until November 22nd and "it will be resolved on that date". He added that "a course of action is being taken" would not take long.

Residents opposed to the development claim the site was significant in Irish history.

The house, built after the 1907 Exhibition, featured in forming the Irish Volunteers and planning the 1916 Easter Rising.