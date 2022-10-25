LVA: Reforms will make licensing laws 'fit for 21st century'

James Cox

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) has said the reforms of the licensing laws will make them “fit for the 21st century” following the announcement of the new legislation from the Department of Justice.

Under the Sale of Alcohol Bill, opening hours for pubs will be standardised across the week, with pubs being allowed to open from 10.30am to 12.30am seven days a week. Late bars will be allowed to trade to 2.30am all week.

Significantly, nightclubs will now be able to remain open until 6am.

The LVA has been pressing for these reforms for years and "believes these were essential to bring Irish alcohol licensing in line with European norms".

“These reforms have been badly needed and much anticipated across the industry,” said Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA.

“Once the revised measures come into effect we will finally have licensing laws fit for the 21st Century and for a modern, tourism focused economy.

“In particular, we welcome the Government’s introduction of standardised trading hours for traditional bars and has also heeded our call to abolish the Special Exemption Order system and provide for annual late bar and nightclub permits. This is a critical step in improving the vibrancy of the late night economy.

“The LVA has long emphasised to Government and the relevant tourism agencies how out of sync the existing closing times have been with public expectations and behaviours. The simple fact is that there is a demand out there for late night socialising and for nightclubs to operate for longer hours. This is what happens in other cities across Europe and what is expected from modern nightlife.

“Despite Irish pubs and hospitality being internationally renowned the relatively early closing times have seemed out of step with both foreign and domestic expectations. Thankfully this is now set to change. This will create further opportunities for our nightclubs and late night venues, creating a platform for Irish nightlife to expand its offering and to further enhance our late night culture.

“It was also essential that we brought a more modern approach to general opening hours for pubs. They should be standardised and not influenced by specific days of the week. Thankfully that is also being addressed under these reforms, which will come as a relief to pubs all across the country."