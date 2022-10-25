Actress Pauline McLynn pays tribute to mother Sheila following her death

Sarah Slater

Actress and novelist Pauline McLynn has paid tribute to her mother after she died on Monday.

Best known for her role as Mrs Doyle in the Father Ted comedy series alongside the later Dermot Morgan, the actress shared news of her mother Shelia's death on social media.

The actress said: “So, the Mammy left us this evening - RIP Sheila, you little legend. She went out the gap.”

Hundreds of people sent messages of support to the popular actress who lives in Kilkenny with director of the comedy festival, The Cats Laughs, Richard Cook.

Pianist and musician Frank McNamara said: “So sorry to hear of your Mam’s passing. Sad time. But wonderful opportunity to celebrate her life too. May she rest in peace.

Eurovision winner and singer Linda Martin said: “So sorry Pauline,” while RTÉ Radio One producer and musician Aonghs McAnally added: “Sending you best wishes to get through this tough time with peace and a celebration of the joy of her life. Hugs.”

Well-known actress Leigh Arnold Davies continued: “Oh Pauline you poor darling! Sending so much love to you and your family at this said time.”

this legend went out the gap this evening - RIP Sheila, The Mammy x pic.twitter.com/ns5nAkHru7 — Pauline McLynn (@PaulineMcLynn1) October 24, 2022

McLynn’s mother was an art teacher and artist, and McLynnn is the eldest of three children.

Her films include Far and Away, When Brendan Met Trudy, An Everlasting Piece, Angela’s Ashes and Heidi and Gypo, which is due for cinema release in October 2007.

The 60-year-old has penned five novels, including Something for the Weekend, Better Than a Rest and Right on Time.

McLynn is also a patron of World Vision Ireland with Victoria Smurfit and is a member of the Board of Rough Magic Theatre Company, Dublin.