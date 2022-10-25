Plans agreed to accelerate work to provide further accommodation for refugees

Muireann Duffy

Ministers have agreed on plans to ramp up the provision of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees after the Department of Integration confirmed last week that it could no longer guarantee State accommodation for those coming to Ireland as current facilities are at capacity.

On Monday evening, the Cabinet committee for Ukraine met to discuss ways by which accommodation options could be increased, agreeing to a number of measures aimed at urgently adding more capacity to the system.

Among the measures agreed was an acceleration of work "on all possible additional accommodation options", which includes emergency accommodation, refurbished buildings and 'rapid build' housing units.

A new, local authority-led call for vacant properties and holiday homes will also be made, as well as plans to "increase the recognition payment for those offering accommodation in their homes".

It is understood the Government plans to increase the monthly payment for host households from €400 to €800 per month, however, the change would first need to secure Cabinet approval.

The committee also agreed to improve the International Protection processes and "ensure clear pathways out of Direct Provision accommodation for those granted status".

Minister for Integration Roderic O'Gorman and his department have already been criticised for missing targets to end Direct Provision since focus shifted to accommodating refugees from Ukraine earlier this year.

'Extraordinary increase'

A Government statement following Monday's Cabinet committee meeting confirmed the State has now accepted more than 54,000 refugees from Ukraine, "comparing very favourably with other European countries and demonstrating our solidarity Ukraine and the rest of Europe in dealing with the crisis".

The statement added that the "the extraordinary increase in numbers over the past fortnight" has placed considerable strain on the emergency accommodation system, and officials must be "open about the current challenges with those who may be planning to travel to Ireland over the coming months".

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald criticised the Government's recent handling of the accommodation shortage, describing it as a "huge failure" of government policy.

"It is quite disgraceful that it has come to this," Ms McDonald said.

"The Government knew, and in fact predicted, that we would have far greater numbers of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Ireland, and yet they have failed comprehensively to prepare and to provide for those people.

"And just remember, this is part and parcel of a wider failure to provide housing and accommodation for the wider population."