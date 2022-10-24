Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 17:39

Commemorative coin honours Luke Kelly

The coin features an image of Kelly singing, in tribute to his distinctive voice, together with an impression of a banjo.
Commemorative coin honours Luke Kelly

By Cate McCurry, PA

A €15 Luke Kelly commemorative coin has been launched by President Michael D Higgins.

The silver proof coin is the final coin in the “modern musician” series of silver proof coins, which also featured coins dedicated to Rory Gallagher and Phil Lynott.

The coin was launched by Mr Higgins at St Laurence O’Toole’s National School in Dublin, the former school of the musician.

It is limited to 3,000 pieces and will retail at €64.99.

The coin, which is struck in .925 sterling silver to proof quality, features an image of Kelly singing, in tribute to his distinctive voice, together with an impression of a banjo.

The design by Mary Gregoriy was selected following a design competition.

She previously designed commemorative coins featuring James Joyce in 2013 and WB Yeats in 2015 for the Central Bank.

Central Bank acting deputy governor Mark Cassidy said: “We are delighted to issue this coin to commemorate the late and much-loved Luke Kelly.

Paula McCann receives a coin on behalf of the Kelly family from President Michael D Higgins (Shane O’Neill, Coalesce/Central Bank)

“It is especially fitting to be at his former school, St Laurence O’Toole National School, for this launch and we are immensely grateful to the staff and pupils for welcoming us today for this special occasion.

“Luke’s impact on and musical contributions to Irish culture were seminal and he continues to be held in warm regard by generations of people in Ireland. This coin celebrates his legacy and provides a fitting tribute to his memory.”

The launch of the Central Bank of Ireland commemorative coin was postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic.

A 15 euro Luke Kelly commemorative coin
The €15 Luke Kelly commemorative coin(Central Bank of Ireland)

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also attended the launch.

It is available to purchase from collectorcoins.ie/lukekelly from Monday at 2pm and retails at €64.99.

The issue is limited to 3,000 coins with a limit of one coin per transaction.

More in this section

Denis O'Brien-owned Ballynahinch Castle hotel sees profits surge Denis O'Brien-owned Ballynahinch Castle hotel sees profits surge
Two brothers jailed for rape and sexual assault of younger cousin Two brothers jailed for rape and sexual assault of younger cousin
Minister says no guarantee of immediate accommodation for Ukraine refugees Minister says no guarantee of immediate accommodation for Ukraine refugees
luke kellyirishlukekelly
Man on trial for allegedly raping wife using household objects said he believed she consented, court told

Man on trial for allegedly raping wife using household objects said he believed she consented, court told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more