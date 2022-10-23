Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 21:57

Man charged with murder over killing of Ryan McNab

Mr McNab, from north Belfast, died on Friday evening following a serious assault in the Rathcoole area, police said.
Man charged with murder over killing of Ryan McNab

By Michelle Devane, PA

A man has been charged with the murder of Ryan McNab in Co Antrim, police said.

The 24-year-old man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Mr McNab (31), from north Belfast, was killed in an attack on Friday evening in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey.

Police said they received a report shortly after 8.15pm on Friday evening of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area.

Despite received medical treatment, Mr McNab died from his injuries at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched following his death.

On Saturday, the police said they were aware of footage from the scene being circulated and asked people not to share it out of respect for the family.

Anyone with any information that could assist detectives are asked to contact the PSNI.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

More in this section

Emergency services personnel attacked responding to bonfire callout in Clare Emergency services personnel attacked responding to bonfire callout in Clare
Simon Coveney admits lack of State refugee accommodation ‘not acceptable’ Simon Coveney admits lack of State refugee accommodation ‘not acceptable’
Woman (40s) killed in Co Kilkenny road traffic collision Woman (40s) killed in Co Kilkenny road traffic collision
ulsterbelfastpsnirathcoolenewtownabbeybarna squareryan mcnab
Liffey Valley workers protest new fees at staff car park

Liffey Valley workers protest new fees at staff car park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more