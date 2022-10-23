Thunderstorm warning in place for seven counties

Muireann Duffy

Seven counties in the east of the country have been placed under a yellow thunderstorm warning for much of Sunday morning.

Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford and Wicklow are included in the warning which took effect shortly after 8am.

Cork and Waterford had originally been included in the warning but have since been removed, with Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare and Laois added instead.

⚠️Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning updated⛈️⚠️



Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare & Laois added to ⛈️ warning.



Cork & Waterford removed.



Validity time extended also. For full details see⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKDvt6 pic.twitter.com/9zgKFDVv2m — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 23, 2022

Met Éireann said heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected, "leading to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions".

The warning will remain in place until 11am.

Elsewhere, a mainly cloudy day is in store for other parts of the country, clearing northwards during the day.

Cloud will break and spells of sunshine will develop during the afternoon, however there is a chance of some showers. Maximum temperatures will be in the region of 13-16 degrees.