Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 18:25

Police name man killed in Co Antrim attack

A murder investigation has been launched into the 31-year-old’s death in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey.
Police name man killed in Co Antrim attack

By Michelle Devane and Rebecca Black, PA

Police have named a man who was killed in an attack in Co Antrim as Ryan MacNab.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of the 31-year-old.

Mr MacNab, from north Belfast, died on Friday evening in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey after what police described as a serious assault.

Detectives said police received a report shortly after 8.15pm on Friday evening of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area.

Despite received medical treatment, Mr MacNab died from his injuries at the scene.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly reiterated the police appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

He said: “I am continuing to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22.

“I will add that we are aware of footage from the scene circulating and would ask people not to share this out of respect for the family.”

More in this section

Man (58) appears in court charged in connections with €1m Dublin drug seizure Man (58) appears in court charged in connections with €1m Dublin drug seizure
Court rules against John Delaney in claim over documents seized from FAI by ODCE Court rules against John Delaney in claim over documents seized from FAI by ODCE
Clifden District Hospital to stay open despite 'crisis point' staffing situation, says HSE Clifden District Hospital to stay open despite 'crisis point' staffing situation, says HSE
ulsterco antrimrathcoolenewtownabbeybarna square
Investigation launched after man dies from 'unexplained injuries' in Dublin

Investigation launched after man dies from 'unexplained injuries' in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more