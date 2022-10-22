Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 14:53

Man (58) appears in court charged in connections with €1m Dublin drug seizure

The man was remanded in custody following the hearing
Tom Tuite

A Dublin man charged over a seizure of €1 million worth of cocaine and heroin has been remanded in custody.

Shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday, gardaí searched a residential property in Sandyford, south Dublin.

Officers recovered €560,000 worth of heroin and cocaine valued at €490,000.

John Reeves (58), of Birches Road, Wedgewood, Sandyford, was held at Dundrum Garda station and charged on Friday night.

He is accused of unlawfully possessing cocaine and heroin and having the drugs for sale or supply at his home address. The offences are contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Reeves was held overnight and appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Shane Donovan told Judge Kelly that Mr Reeves “made no reply” to the charges after caution.

Defence counsel Kevin Roche said there was no application for bail at this stage.

Judge Kelly remanded Mr Reeves in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday via video-link.

The defence confirmed that gardaí would be notified if Mr Reeves intends to apply for bail.

The court heard he was employed, earning €500 a week, but had rent and other outgoings.

Legal aid was granted.

