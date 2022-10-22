Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 11:28

Investigation launched after man dies from 'unexplained injuries' in Dublin

The man in his early 60s was pronounced dead at Connolly Hospital
Muireann Duffy

A man in Dublin has died having sustained "unexplained injuries".

The man, aged in his early 60s, was discovered on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddard, Dublin 15 shortly before 3am on Saturday and was taken to Connolly Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said they are investigating "all the circumstances surrounding the death", adding the results of the post-mortem examination, which will be conducted on Saturday, will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene on the Old Navan Road is currently preserved to facilitate a technical examination.

"Gardaí are appealing to any person who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward," a statement from gardaí said.

"Any road users (particularly taxi drivers) or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí," the statement added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01-666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

