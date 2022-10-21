Former Terenure College rugby coach sent for trial for indecent assault of boys

Tom Tuite

Former rugby coach and teacher John McClean has been returned for trial accused of indecently assaulting boys at a south Dublin school.

Mr McClean, 76, of Casimir Avenue, Harold's Cross, Dublin, was charged in August with 49 counts of indecent assault of a number of boys at Terenure College in the 1970s and 1980s.

He appeared again at Dublin District Court on Friday and was served with a book of evidence.

Detective Garda James Duffy of Crumlin station said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that the accused face "trial on indictment", meaning the case would be heard by a Circuit Court judge and jury with wider sentencing powers.

Judge Treasa Kelly told Mr McClean she had to warn him to notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intended to use alibi evidence in his trial.

She also directed that copies of interview videos to furnished to the defence.

The judge told him he was being sent forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed on November 11 for mention.

Earlier, the court heard that the accused made no reply to the charges.

Mr McClean, represented by solicitor Richard Young, has not yet indicated a plea.

The defendant was an English and drama teacher who also coached rugby at the prestigious school for decades before taking up a position as director of rugby at UCD in the 1990s.