Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 11:06

Gardaí investigate after two people rescued from Carlow house fire

Firefighters were also alerted to a car fire in the same estate in Carlow town
Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating a suspected incident of criminal damage after two people were rescued from a burning house in Carlow town in the early hours of Friday morning.

Fire units from the town rushed to the scene after a neighbour raised the alarm at 1.45am in the New Oak estate.

Firefighters provided medical aid to the rescued people before the arrival of ambulance paramedics.

During the incident, firefighters were also alerted to a car fire in the same estate, a short distance away from the house fire.

Gardaí remain at the scene and are investigating whether there is a link between the fires.

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí are investigating a suspected incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at New Oak estate, Carlow town, at approximately 1.45am.”

The statement added: “There have been no arrests at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

gardafirefighterscarlowhouse firecarlow town
