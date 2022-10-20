CAB seeks order to seize assets worth €1.7m from alleged Kinahan gang member

High Court reporters

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has asked the High Court for orders allowing it to seize €1.7 million of assets it says were obtained with the proceeds of crime by alleged Kinahan crime gang member, Ross Browning.

The court heard that senior gardaí believe Mr Browning is the gang's "principal representative" in Ireland.

The assets include a property in Garristown in north Co Dublin, lands in Rush and a house on Deanstown Road, Finglas, Dublin, as well as several motor vehicles, luxury watches, and jewellery seized by CAB officers following a raid in 2018.

In particular, CAB alleges that in 2013 Mr Browning purchased a 1.3-hectare site in Garristown for €120,000 where he subsequently developed a residence. The bureau also claims Mr Browning restored an old cottage on the site for approximately €330,000.

CAB's claim that the lands and the works were all paid for by Mr Browning is disputed.

CAB has brought proceedings under the 1996 Proceeds of Crime Act seeking orders allowing it to freeze the assets.

Mr Browning has not contested CAB's application, however, members of his family reject the claims in respect of some of the assets.

Mr Browning's relatives, including his mother, Julie Conway, and her partner, David O'Brien, have claimed an interest in the assets, and contend they were purchased by legitimate funds.

Leading member

It is also claimed that CAB is not entitled to take possession of assets that it is alleged form part of the estate of the late William Conway, who was Mr Browning's grandfather, who died in 2018.

Opening the case Benedict Ó Floinn SC, with Grainne O'Neill Bl, for CAB, said Ross Browning is a leading member of the transnational Kinahan organised crime organisation, whose operations have an estimated worth of €1 billion.

Mr Browning, counsel said was an associate of senior Kinahan gang members, including its head, Christpher Kinahan Snr, and his sons, Daniel and Christopher Jnr, who, counsel said, "handle the day-to-day running" of that organisation.

The Kinahan gang, counsel added, is involved in criminal activities, including drug dealing, the importation of weapons, murder and money laundering in South America, the Middle East and mainland Europe, as well as in Ireland.

Mr Browning is the gang's "principal representative in this jurisdiction" counsel said, adding that he has also associated with other gang members including Liam Byrne, Glen Holland, Freddie Thompson, Gary Finnegan and Barry Finnegan, who is the partner of Mr Browning's sister, Cheryl.

Counsel said Mr Browning, a bricklayer by profession who had also operated a Dublin gym, had obtained assets by "intermingling money" that was the proceeds of crime with money belonging to members of his family.

It is CAB's belief that Mr Browning did not have the means to pay for the assets from legitimately earned funds.

Proceeds of crime

It is also claimed that the assets were allegedly purchased and registered in the names of persons known or related to Mr Browning.

Counsel said that at one point he made a payment for works and materials used at one of the properties out of an account in the name of one of his children, who at the time was approximately eight-years-old.

Counsel said it is CAB's case that the house in Deanstown Road, Finglas was acquired for approximately €56,000 over 10 years ago and is an asset which was acquired with the proceeds of crime.

The court heard the registered owner of the property, Ian O'Haire, a cousin of Mr Browning, denies CAB's claims that the proceeds of crime were used to repair or acquire the property.

Counsel said the property at Garristown had been acquired in 2013 and Mr Browning has resided there with his partner and their children in a house built in one part of the property.

In 2015-2016, it is claimed that Mr Browning reconstructed an old cottage on the site into a property called Chestnut Lodge.

Counsel said Mr Browning's mother lives in the lodge with her partner, who is a former detective Garda.

It is claim that Chestnut Lodge was not owned by her son, but by her late father, William Conway, who had wanted her to have the property.

Counsel said they also dispute the amount of money CAB alleges was spent on the renovations.

It is claimed the works cost between €80,000-€100,000 and was part funded by a loan obtained by Mr O'Brien from St Raphael's Garda Credit Union.

Counsel said other assets which are the subject of the proceedings include an Audi SUV, which was obtained in exchange for two other vehicles, a black Mercedes Benz Van and a motorbike.

Counsel also said that other items seized by CAB include a diamond ring and several luxury watches worth an estimated €60,000, which along with the vehicles were seized by CAB in the 2018 raid on the Garristown property.

The hearing continues before Mr Justice Alexander Owens.