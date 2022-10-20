Music of Clannad co-founder Noel Duggan will always live on, funeral told

Stephen Maguire

The funeral mass of Clannad co-founder Noel Duggan has been told that he may have died, but his music will always live on.

Mr Duggan, 73, passed away suddenly in the West Donegal village of Loughanure on Saturday evening last while out with friends.

He was one of the co-founding members of the iconic band who toured the world for more than 50 years since they formed in 1970.

A large crowd turned out at St Mary's Church in Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair for the late musician's funeral.

In a moving eulogy, Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh said that Noel "was music" and because of this his music will never die.

He told mourners “For Noel the song and the beautiful melody of his life here in this world, on earth has ended but that same melody continues on and it continues in a different rhythm, it continues to a different tune now not of Noel’s making but that of the master musician God almighty.

"So Noel has gone from this life - he has found peace - a peace that is far beyond any peace or tranquillity that we can experience in this earthly existence."

Among the gifts brought to the altar were his guitar, a lead and photo of him and his beloved spaniel dog Rainbow as well as his Dore band sash and flute.

Other gifts included an early photo of Clannad, a certificate after he qualified as a radio operator in 1971 and a CD of the album Rubicon which he recorded with his late twin brother Pádraig which he was very proud of.

A beautiful bouquet of flowers in the shape of a guitar rested against the altar during Mass which was concelebrated by Father Seán Ó Gallchóir, Father Mairtín Ó Duggáin and Father Cathal Ó Gallchóir. Fr O Fearraigh said Noel had a strong, simple and profound faith.

He was young when he discovered he loved music and song. Music surrounded him during his youth and it nurtured him. He was writing until the very end, the congregation heard.

“It came as no surprise that he became a musician. Music was in his blood. Noel loved music. He composed music. He played music. He listened to music. He lived music. I think we can even go so far as to say that Noel Ó Dúgáin was music. To the high note to the low note and every other note in between and through Clannad Noel brought … a deep and abiding love of music to thousands upon thousands,” he said.

Noel and Clannad brought music to Tory na dTonn and Noel and Pádraig both loved Tory island, the priest said. He recounted a story of when Noel was in Tory Island during the early days of how Noel’s guitar crowd-surfed from the back of the clubhouse to the stage ahead of a fantastic and wonderful night of music.

He was described as the wikipedia of the Ó Dúgáin family. He was always happy to share his knowledge with others. He loved history.

Noel was open and welcoming to everyone: “He always welcomed someone else. He recognised the nobility in everyone - he had an open mind and people were always comfortable with people and he put people at ease.”

Before Noel's coffin was led out of the church, the remaining members of Clannad Moya Brennan, Ciaran Brennan and Pol Brennan played together and received a huge applause from those present before his remains were led to Magheragallon Cemetery for burial.

Noel was predeceased by his father Aodh Ó Dúgáin, mother Máire, sister Bríd, his twin brother Pádraig and brothers Seamus and Beartlaí.

He will be sadly missed by his sister Máire ‘Baba’ Brennan, brothers Eoin and Columba, nieces, nephews and the extended Clannad family and friends.