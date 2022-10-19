Gardaí seize six cars, catalytic converters and shotgun in Dublin searches

James Cox

Gardaí conducted searches in nine Dublin locations today, with items seized including six cars, a shotgun, pharmaceutical products, stolen tools and catalytic converters.

The searches were undertaken as part of operation Thor, which is targeting "particular organised crimes groups who are having significant negative impact within communities through organised property crime including burglary, theft of catalytic converters and tools and organised shoplifting across the Dublin Metropolitan Region".

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), assisted by other specialised units, including, the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), and the Strategic Tactics and Operations Command (STOC), conducted the searches.

A coordinated search of nine locations in the west and north areas of the Dublin Metropolitan District took place.

A large amount of stolen property including electrical goods, pharmaceutical products, children's toys, various stolen tools and catalytic converters with an approximate value of €30,000 were seized.

Some of the items seized in the search operation.

Also seized as part of this operation were multiple cloned registration plates and cutting equipment, approximately €15,000 cash, a double-barrel shotgun and six vehicles suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

A total of seven suspects were arrested in the course of the GNDOCB led operation, three males (aged 17, 18 and 30 years) on outstanding warrants and three males, (aged 17, 29 and 35 years) and one female aged 17 years in relation to theft and fraud offences.

The four arrested in relation to offences above are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at various Garda stations within the Dublin Metropolitan Region and the Meath Region.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to all exhibits seized.