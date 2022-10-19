Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 11:01

Central Bank eases mortgage-lending limits for first-time buyers

The changes follow a review of lending rules aimed at preventing a lending bubble
The Central Bank is to ease mortgage-lending limits to allow first-time property buyers to borrow up to four times their income, it said on Wednesday following a review of lending rules designed to prevent a lending bubble.

The Central Bank introduced limits in 2015, capping how much banks can lend for the purchase of a home relative to its value and the borrower's income in a bid to prevent a repeat of excessive lending that devastated the economy over a decade ago.

Currently, lenders can only offer loans up to 3.5 times the income of first-time buyers. That is set to rise to four times from January, the bank said.

The 3.5 times limit will remain for other buyers.

The bank also raised the loan-to-value limit for those buying for the second time to 90 per cent from 80 per cent, putting them in line with current limits for first-time buyers. -Reuters

