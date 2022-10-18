Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 17:59

CAB seize Diamond Rolex and €48,000 in Dublin city centre

The operation was a follow-up to a referral by the Drugs Unit attached to DMR North Central in October 2020 resulting from a substantial cash seizure of €93,000.
Kenneth Fox

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have seized a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Diamond Faced Watch, €1,910 in cash as well as a number of electronic devices.

They were assisted by the Garda District Detective Unit and Community Policing Unit at Kevin Street Garda Station along with a customs cash dog conducted a search operation in Dublin City Centre this morning.

They said the operation was a follow-up to a referral by the Drugs Unit attached to DMR North Central in October 2020 resulting from a substantial cash seizure of €93,000.

In addition to the seized items, €47,000 was restrained in financial accounts linked to this investigation.

CAB said the operation marks a significant development in the ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau proceeds of crime investigation.

