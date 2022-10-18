Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 17:24

Flood alert for southern counties as Met Éireann warns of thundery downpours

A 26-hour status orange rain warning will cover counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford from 10pm on Tuesday
Tomas Doherty

Heavy rain and flooding is likely to bring disruption to the south and southeast of the country over the coming days, Met Éireann has warned.

A 26-hour status orange rain warning will cover counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford from 10pm on Tuesday.

The forecaster said heavy rain and thundery downpours on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night will lead to localised flooding.

A status yellow rain warning will also be place for Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary for 24 hours from 10pm.

A similar alert will run in Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth and Meath from 4am on Wednesday until midnight.

Met Éireann forecaster Linda Hughes said there will be significant rainfall in some parts of the country.

She told Newstalk radio: "After the recent flooding, we are going to see some more very heavy rain in [southern] counties. It is going to lead to more flooding. There will be some drier periods, but there will be further spells of rain following on throughout the period.

"It is looking very likely there is going to be localised flooding, and disruption to travel is very likely in those counties."

floodsweathermet eireannrainweather warningireland weatherlinda hughes
