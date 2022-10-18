Man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting his wife while she was unconscious

Sonya McLean

A man has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting his wife over a period of nine years by inserting various objects into her vagina while the woman was unconscious.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to 15 charges of sexually assaulting the woman by penetrating her vagina with various different objects including a knife, a cheese grater, a bottle, a carrot, a banana, a cucumber, a tulip, a wooden spatula, a decanter stopper, part of a shoe, a bicycle pump, a deodorant bottle and his finger on dates between January 1st, 2005 and September 5th, 2014 at Dublin address.

A garda forensic expert has told the trial that he recovered 712 thumbnail images from the man’s laptop which he said were relevant to the case. Detective Garda Paul Lennox of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau said those images showed female genital areas.

Eilis Brennan SC, prosecuting, told the jury in her opening address that it was a difficult case and a sensitive case. The couple were in a relationship for 23 years and were married for a number of those years. They have three children together.

Counsel said it is the State’s case that the woman was unconscious and unable to give her consent when the accused man sexually assaulted her.

Ms Brennan said the woman woke up one night to find herself in her bed and naked from the waist down. She said the accused was at her feet with something in his hand.

Counsel said the woman will give evidence that she was searching for something on the family’s computer in March 2019 and came across a file. She said it was video of herself during which she was unconscious. She was horrified by the video and deleted it.

Ms Brennan said the jury will hear that the woman got advice from someone and it was suggested that she get copies of any videos on the computer.

The woman then went back to the computer and "discovered a number of videos of herself which showed her husband putting objects inside her without her consent", Ms Brennan told the jury.

Counsel said the woman told the man to leave the family home and later made a statement to gardaí. A warrant was secured to search the home the man was living in at the time with his parents and computers and other items was seized. This was later forensically examined by garda experts.

Ms Brennan told the jury that they will see a selection of the images that were retrieved by gardaí from that computer.

Counsel advised that jury that consent has to be freely given and you cannot give consent if you are asleep or unconscious.

Det Gda Lennox told the jury that he analysed a laptop that had been seized during the search of the accused’s home.

He said he looked for any images or videos that were relevant to the case and identified a number of thumbnail images.

Det Gda Lennox agreed with Vincent Heneghan SC, defending, that the images were thumbnail images rather than the original images and as such they were tiny images.

He accepted that although you could zoom in on the images you lose quality of those images when you zoom in. Det Gda Lennox further accepted that there was no metadata attached to those images and as such there is no way of knowing when and where these images were created.

The trial continues before the jury of six men and six women and Mr Justice Paul Burns.