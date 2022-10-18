Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 12:17

Woman airlifted to hospital, three children hospitalised, after Clare crash

One person has been airlifted while three children were transported by road ambulance to hospital following a road traffic collision in West Clare this morning
Pat Flynn

One person has been airlifted while three children were transported by road ambulance to hospital following a road traffic collision in West Clare this morning.

Gardaí have confirmed that the main N67 Kilrush to Kilkee road will remain closed for a number of hours following the crash.

The incident, involving a car and a van, occurred at the junction at Lisdeen Church at around 9.30am. Emergency services were quickly alerted.

National Ambulance Service paramedics and gardaí responded to the incident along with fire crews from Kilkee and Kilrush stations.

The Cork-based charity-funded Irish Community Air Ambulance was also requested to attend the scene.

Fire crews had to use specialist equipment to cut the roof off the car, so they could safely access and remove the injured driver. Once assessed and stabilised, paramedics and fire crews carried the casualty to the helicopter. The woman was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Three young children, who were travelling in the car, were also assessed at the scene before being removed to UHL by road ambulance.

It’s understood the driver of the van escaped injury. The van was towing a trailer with bags of cement and a bucket for a digger at the time.

A section of the N67 at Lisdeen is expected to remain closed until lunchtime at the earliest to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to complete their examination of the scene.

Diversions are currently in place in the area and drivers are being asked to take alternative routes.

