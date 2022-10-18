Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 09:55

Fifth man arrested in Kerry cemetery murder probe

A fifth man (late 20s) was arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal assault at a cemetery in Tralee, Co Kerry, on Monday evening
Digital Desk Staff

A fifth man (late 20s) was arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal assault at a cemetery in Tralee, Co Kerry, on Monday evening.

He was detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda station and was released without charge late on Monday night.

Investigations are ongoing.

Thomas Dooley, 43, from Killarney, died after being stabbed while attending a funeral in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday, October 5th.

The victim's brother Patrick Dooley, 35, with an address at Arbutus Grove in Killarney, was arrested and charged with Thomas Dooley's murder on Friday, October 7th.

gardaikerrytraleethomas dooleykerry cemetery murder
