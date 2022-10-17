Jim Sheridan to get transcript of hearing on legal costs

High court reporters

Oscar nominated director Jim Sheridan applied to the High Court on Monday to get a transcript of proceedings which took place before a legal costs adjudicator last February.

The application which was made in person by Mr Sheridan is part of a dispute between him and a law firm over legal fees.

Mr Sheridan (73) is disputing an alleged €68,000 legal bill allegedly relating to when he put his multimillion-euro seafront home in Dalkey, Co Dublin on the market about a decade ago.

In the High Court on Monday, Mr Sheridan applied for a transcript of the digital audio recording of a hearing before the legal costs adjudicator on February 28th last.

High Court president Mr Justice David Barniville granted the application and said Mr Sheridan would have to bear the costs of the transcript.

He said Mr Sheridan was entitled to the digital audio recording known as the DAR.

He also asked the film director to write to the other side to inform them of the granting of the application.

Mr Justice Barniville said it can sometimes take a few weeks to get the transcript and he asked Mr Sheridan to give his address to the court, so it can be posted out to him.

The dispute over legal fees was due to be the subject of a hearing at the Office of the Legal Costs Adjudicators last February, but the case was adjourned following a successful application from the solicitors Dublin firm Kirwan McKeown James, for key issues to first be referred by the High Court.

Mr Sheridan has claimed there was an alleged fixed fee agreement to charge him and his wife €5,000 plus Vat and outlays. The law firm has denied all the allegations.

Legal costs adjudicator Paul Behan last February granted the law firm’s application, saying he was mandated by the Legal Services Regulation Act to refer the issue as to the enforceability of the alleged fee agreement to the High Court for determination.